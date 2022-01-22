Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $900.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on LZAGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

LZAGY traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $70.05. The company had a trading volume of 67,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,956. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $86.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.83.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.