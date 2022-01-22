Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

AFRM has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Affirm from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.19.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $57.63 on Wednesday. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 73.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,768 shares of company stock valued at $26,645,962. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Affirm by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its position in Affirm by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Affirm by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Affirm by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

