Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 37.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LCID. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID traded down 0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 37.75. 38,216,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,078,965. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of 16.12 and a 12 month high of 64.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 43.52.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.22 by -0.19. The firm had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.