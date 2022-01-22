Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) PT Lowered to $15.00

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.00% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lulus Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Shares of LVLU stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $15.09.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lulus Fashion Lounge will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.72% of Lulus Fashion Lounge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

