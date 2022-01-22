Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $111.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.85. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.65 and its 200 day moving average is $89.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $97,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,421 shares of company stock worth $4,643,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth $3,602,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Lumentum by 7,429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,736,000 after buying an additional 610,286 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

