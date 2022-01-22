Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report released on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LUN. TD Securities reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lundin Mining to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$15.30 target price (down from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.80 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.29.

LUN opened at C$10.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.56 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.39.

In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 300,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$2,965,740.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 95,422,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$943,329,707.89.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

