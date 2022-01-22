M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of M/I Homes worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,448,000 after acquiring an additional 141,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,831,000 after purchasing an additional 47,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after purchasing an additional 215,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:MHO opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.19. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.23 and a twelve month high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $904.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.