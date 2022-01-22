Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Well by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,518,000 after buying an additional 8,397,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 149.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 409.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,807 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 198.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 97.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,998,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,429 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMWL shares. Cowen cut their price objective on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.47.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.37 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Research analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $39,547.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $702,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 523,445 shares of company stock worth $3,256,998. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

