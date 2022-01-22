Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of SRNE opened at $3.81 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.48% and a negative net margin of 692.36%. The company had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

