Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $75,000 Holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RIGL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $2.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $415.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.42. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

