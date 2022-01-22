Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $63,000 in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MannKind by 41.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 96,631 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in MannKind in the second quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MannKind by 294.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 295,730 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MannKind by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

MNKD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $952.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.77. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.