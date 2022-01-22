Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 18.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,424,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,086,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,458 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 48.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,909,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,735,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after buying an additional 503,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,134,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 184,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $2.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $729.60 million, a PE ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 2.19. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.79.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

