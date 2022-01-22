Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter valued at $253,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 122,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 41.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 351,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 8.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

M has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Shares of M opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average is $23.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.