MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MAG. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.14.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$18.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 363.85. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$17.88 and a twelve month high of C$31.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.44. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.1761129 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total value of C$583,304.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$319,228.

MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

