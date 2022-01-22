Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Downgraded by Barclays

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $51.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $53.00. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MMP. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $39.93 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMP. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 54.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

