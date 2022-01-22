Magna International (TSE:MG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $103.45

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$103.45 and traded as high as C$106.10. Magna International shares last traded at C$100.91, with a volume of 752,334 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MG shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Magna International to a “sell” rating and set a C$69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$104.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$104.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$103.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.63 billion and a PE ratio of 13.08.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 8.3199996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

In related news, Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri sold 37,888 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.36, for a total value of C$4,219,025.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,787 shares in the company, valued at C$10,332,314.94.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

