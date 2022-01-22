Magnetar Financial LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RCHGU)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its stake in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RCHGU) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Recharge Acquisition were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $357,000.

Get Recharge Acquisition alerts:

Shares of RCHGU opened at $10.12 on Friday. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCHGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recharge Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RCHGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Recharge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recharge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.