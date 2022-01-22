Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $3.72 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 80,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $419,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 36,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 10,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $53.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $58.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average is $48.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Argus raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.35.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

