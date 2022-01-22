Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTAU)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTAU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 456,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $99,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,303,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,482,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,713,000.

PFTAU opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96. Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.34.

