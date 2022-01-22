Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 350,000 AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APMIU)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:APMIU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APMIU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,950,000.

Shares of APMIU opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.92. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

