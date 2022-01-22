Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) vs. Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Critical Comparison

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akerna and Marathon Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $12.57 million 3.58 -$39.06 million ($1.26) -1.15 Marathon Digital $4.36 million 519.16 -$10.45 million ($0.54) -40.84

Marathon Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akerna. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akerna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Akerna has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.59, suggesting that its stock price is 359% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Akerna and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -143.97% -34.83% -22.96% Marathon Digital -57.03% 14.02% 13.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Akerna shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Akerna and Marathon Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 4 0 3.00 Marathon Digital 0 0 5 0 3.00

Akerna currently has a consensus target price of $6.63, indicating a potential upside of 356.90%. Marathon Digital has a consensus target price of $55.80, indicating a potential upside of 153.00%. Given Akerna’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Akerna is more favorable than Marathon Digital.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Akerna on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

