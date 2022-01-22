Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,001 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $201.95 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.37. The company has a market capitalization of $175.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.07.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

