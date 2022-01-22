Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 467 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 6.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $800.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $902.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $901.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $121.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.21.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

