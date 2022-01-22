Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV opened at $80.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $91.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average is $83.90.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

