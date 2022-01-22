Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $9.27 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,855,000 after purchasing an additional 146,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,558,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,184 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $104.80 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $96.96 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.07.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

