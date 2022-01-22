Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 17.8% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 2.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 569,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,087,000 after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after buying an additional 15,428 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Waste Management stock opened at $151.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.10 and a 200-day moving average of $155.87. The firm has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

