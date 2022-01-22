MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $39,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. FMR LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,169,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 5.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $499.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.83.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $364.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.50 and a 52-week high of $589.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $382.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.59.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total value of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.