MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $364.58 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.50 and a 12 month high of $589.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.59.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $499.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.83.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

