Marriott International, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marriott International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

MAR opened at $156.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 110.56 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.26 and a 200-day moving average of $150.11. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Marriott International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Marriott International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

