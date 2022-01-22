Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $382.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $422.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.71. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $280.38 and a one year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLM. Citigroup lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.18.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

