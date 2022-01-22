Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target Cut to $484.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $496.00 to $484.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $444.18.

MLM opened at $382.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.71. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $280.38 and a one year high of $446.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,744,000 after buying an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after buying an additional 590,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,417,929,000 after buying an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,171,272,000 after buying an additional 42,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after acquiring an additional 875,618 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

