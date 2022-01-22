Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 173.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,639 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,395,000 after purchasing an additional 784,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,220,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,101,000 after purchasing an additional 118,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 237.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,181 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 14.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,894,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,303,000 after purchasing an additional 372,007 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,596,741 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR opened at $12.49 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.74 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

