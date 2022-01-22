Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after buying an additional 5,314,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,417,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,659 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $190.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

Several analysts have commented on T shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

