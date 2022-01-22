Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.43 Million Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 48,105 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam acquired a new position in Globant during the second quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Globant by 101.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globant by 149.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globant during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Globant during the second quarter worth $117,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GLOB opened at $224.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.37. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $188.67 and a twelve month high of $354.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 108.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.90.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

