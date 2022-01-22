Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $836,000 Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,105 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in TechTarget in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in TechTarget by 31.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 6.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 464,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,305,000 after buying an additional 28,834 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 107.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 13,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,521,000 after buying an additional 116,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 33,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $3,398,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,026 shares of company stock valued at $12,141,798 in the last 90 days. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.78 and a 200-day moving average of $87.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.78 and a beta of 0.87.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

