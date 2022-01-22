Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,602 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.60% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,305,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 977,587 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,269,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 400,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $279.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.59. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

