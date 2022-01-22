Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New Investment in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Upwork by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Upwork by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Upwork by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,654,000 after buying an additional 509,479 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,937 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $187,125.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $4,987,789.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,302 shares of company stock valued at $11,579,068. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

UPWK stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.31. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $64.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.82.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

