Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $36,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.94.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $355.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.