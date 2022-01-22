Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.4% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 723,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $251,455,000 after acquiring an additional 83,949 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 159,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Finally, Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $8.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $355.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,865,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,238. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $348.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 24.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.94.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.