Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MMND stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Mastermind has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc is an involvement marketing service agency, which designs, creates and develops branding and marketing campaigns. Its programs include creating & managing digital content, designing websites, social media & sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising & communications and branding. The company was founded in December 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

