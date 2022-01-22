Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. designs, manufactures and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore. “

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MAXN. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

NASDAQ:MAXN traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.71. 916,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.77. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $220.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.00 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 159,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 121,005 shares during the period. 38.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.