McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $276.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

McDonald’s stock opened at $254.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

