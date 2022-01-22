Mdex (MDX) Trading 23.2% Lower Over Last Week

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $199.82 million and $17.45 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00051275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,399.72 or 0.06826404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00056830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,213.42 or 1.00170437 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 833,374,106 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

