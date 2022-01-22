Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 21,312 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,312 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHJ. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $222,000.

Shares of SCHJ stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.85. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45.

