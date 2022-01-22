Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 24,062 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,062 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 54,546.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth about $192,000. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $366.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.46 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. Guggenheim cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.