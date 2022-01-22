Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 24,900 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 647,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,334,000 after acquiring an additional 110,045 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,687,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $127.14 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $126.50 and a 12 month high of $132.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.