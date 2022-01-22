Merculet Price Hits $0.0002 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Merculet coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Merculet has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $120,069.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Merculet has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00052422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,405.35 or 0.06851525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00058883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,047.18 or 0.99830163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,338,123,897 coins. The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

