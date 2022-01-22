Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) Shares Down 0.3%

Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NASDAQ:SNUG) shares traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.96 and last traded at $26.98. 22,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 6,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

