Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,712 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,490,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,277,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,837.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41,343 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 153,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 38,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 33,566 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $30.62.

