Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 570 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,555,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,824,000 after purchasing an additional 111,157 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,325,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,942,000 after purchasing an additional 644,214 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 0.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.8% during the third quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,269,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,507,000 after acquiring an additional 57,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 22.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,040,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,479,000 after acquiring an additional 373,900 shares in the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.84.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

